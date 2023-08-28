Florence Welch undergoes 'life-saving' surgery due to mysterious reasons

Florence Welch sustained a foot injury during a show last year

Florence Welch has opened up about the reason behind canceling the last few shows.

The Florence and The Machine star took to Instagram on Saturday, Aug. 27, to reveal she has had an “emergency surgery” which saved her life.

The indie rock band recently informed fans that they were canceling their gigs at the Zurich Open Air Festival and the Rock en Seine Festival over the week, owing to unspecified reasons.

In the statement, the You’ve Got The Love singer refused to disclose the nature of her surgery, however, noted that it was “life-saving.”

“I will be back to close out the Dance Fever tour in Lisbon and Malaga (Maybe not jumping so much but you can do that for me,” she wrote, referring to her foot injury on stage last year.

“Suffice to say I wish the songs were less accurate in their predictions. But creativity is a way of coping, mythology is a way of making sense.

"And the dark fairytale of Dance Fever, with all its strange prophecies, will provide me with much needed strength and catharsis right now,” concluded Welch.