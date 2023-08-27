‘Dune 3’, Denis Villeneuve teases possible threequel

Dune director is opting for a third movie.



After "Dune: Part Two," Denis Villeneuve wants to continue exploring the world of Arrakis.

The director expressed his desire to produce a third entry in the sci-fi epic movie series in a recent interview with Empire, adding, "If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be the dream."

On his plans for “Dune: Part Three,” Villeneuve hinted, “I will say, there are words on paper.”

Dune: Part Three would be based on Dune Messiah, the 1965 sequel to the first Dune novel by author Frank Herbert. The five sequels that Herbert produced in total include Children of Dune and God Emperor of Dune.

After Herbert's passing in 1986, his son Brian wrote and published a number of prequel and sequel novels set in the Dune universe.

“’ Dune Messiah’ was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero,” Villeneuve explained.

“Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of ‘Dune’] is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning.”

Villeneuve confirmed that the third instalment in the Dune series would be his final one if his "Messiah" adaptation does go forward.

“After that the books become more… esoteric,” he said.

The story of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) will continue in Villeneuve's upcoming Dune: Part Two as he joins forces with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to wreak revenge on those who slaughtered his family.

The Dune: Part Two cast also features Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, and Javier Bardem in addition to Chalamet and Zendaya. Lea Seydoux, Christopher Walken, Dave Bautista, and others.

The continuation of the dual strikes has forced a postponement of the sequel until March 15, 2024.