Royal and Reality Royalty Unite: Meghan Markle's mom poses with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland joined forces with Kris Jenner, the iconic Hollywood power mom, and her celebrity daughter Kim Kardashian, for a dazzling event on the previous night.

The proud grandmother to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, Doria turned heads in a vibrant paisley shift dress adorned with captivating shades of yellow, orange, and pink.

The occasion was none other than the fifth annual soirée hosted by 'This Is About Humanity' in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, SKIMS founder Kim, 42, debuted a new hairstyle as she sported bangs and a ponytail as she dressed all in black, while 'Momager' Kris, 67, was chic in a white suit.

As the trio posed for photos, they embraced and beamed, looking very pally as they cosied up to each other.

Doria's appearance at the star-studded event comes amid reports the Duchess of Sussex is getting ready to appear on Instagram, and experts predict she could make a million dollars per post - with 'everyone in Hollywood talking about it'.



