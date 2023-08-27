'Party girl' Sofia Vergara 'out of prison' after Joe Manganiello divorce

Sofia Vergara has been partying every night after her divorce from Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara appeared to be over the moon following her divorce from Joe Manganiello.

After she and the actor announced their divorce mid-July, the actress was spotted going on a girls’ trip to Italy.

It was then followed up with a Taylor Swift concert after which she was seen dining with pals at Madeo in Los Angeles, California.

A source told OK! that the Modern Family actress was living it up as though she 'just got out of prison' in the wake of her split.

"She’s out every night, or so it seems, and enjoying the cocktails and the attention," the insider said.

"She’s living it up like she just got out of prison. Sofía sees nothing wrong with having a little fun, staying out late."

The source elaborated that Vergara was free to party and stay out as late as she pleased, as her now estranged husband was not waiting for her at home, indicating that the actor seemingly had issues with her partying habits.

"Sofia’s always loved going out, and now that Joe’s not waiting at home, she can stay out as late as she wants without upsetting anyone," said the insider.

"She loves letting her hair down and having fun with her friends and her family."

For the unversed, the former couple sparked talks of a potential split after the hunk wrote a cold birthday message for her.

Days later, the pair confirmed that they were calling off their marriage after seven years together.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the pair in a joint statement on July 17.