Kanye West pushes against cancel culture amid comeback plans?

Kanye West lost contracts with major brands after he made anti-Semitism remarks

Kanye West may never be canceled even in the aftermath of his controversial public statements regarding anti-Semitism.

This statement was opined by conservative commentator Candace Owens who took to Twitter, now known as X, referenced Kanye's self-made past and how even in the face of public scrutiny, he was not outright canceled.

"Kanye West cannot be cancelled. That fact is very mystifying and frustrating for some to understand. If politics has taught me anything, it's that people [who] come from something will never understand those that come from nothing. What didn't create you, cannot destroy you," she wrote on X.

The commentator made her statement while reposting Kanye’s first performance since the issue.

The rapper had made a surprise appearance with Travis Scott to perform Can't Tell Me Nothing.

Her comments come after rumours of the Donda rapper making his Presidential comeback were rife.

The rapper had granted his new wife Bianca Censori special power of attorney on some of his professional affairs while he planned for avenues for his comeback.