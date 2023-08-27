Camila Cabello blingy Instagram post sends internet into frenzy

Camila Cabello, 26, posted some refreshing photos on Instagram where the singer was donning a black bikini embellished with bright dazzling rhinestones.



All the photographs taken outside on a lush green grass. The singer was pictured carrying a book and a mandarin while wearing her hairlocks loose in one of the images.

In another, she had an ice cube on her stomach while lying on the grass. In a third image, the singer was seated on the grass with an ice cube sitting on her tummy.

The Senorita singer makes special mention about the book she was reading, PAPI, and encouraged her fans to read it in the caption. Not only that, she also suggested eating mandarins and applying cold cubes to your body as well.

The singer noted in the caption, “the book I was reading here is called PAPI. i recommend ! also mandarins and an ice cube. i recommend (ice cube emoji) (strawberry emoji).”

The singer's wild and exciting post quickly captured the attention of internet fans, resulting in a flood of comments expressing love.

The famous YouTube podcaster Bobbi Althof wrote, “Obsessed with you” while another fan excitedly wrote, “are we close to new music (say yes please)."

Another social media influencer flirtatiously chimed in and wrote, “That ice cube doesn’t stand a chance that close to you.”