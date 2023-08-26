Kylie Jenner's 'Quiet Lux' brand set to revolutionize fashion, challenge to Kim's empire

Kylie Jenner unveils 'Quiet Lux' brand, aiming to outshine Kim in the fashion world.

Kylie Jenner is set to enter the fashion industry, joining her famous sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian in the realm of clothing and beauty.

Sources have confirmed this development to Page Six. The 26-year-old billionaire has teamed up with the renowned husband-and-wife fashion duo, Jens and Emma Grede, who are behind Kim's immensely successful Skims brand and Khloé's Good American denim line.



Each of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters brings their unique vision and style to the table, constantly inspiring and supporting one another.

Despite their individuality and independence, they share valuable advice and insights within their close-knit family circle.

Notably, in late 2019, Kylie Jenner made a significant business move by selling a majority stake, 51%, of her cosmetics and skincare brand, Kylie Cosmetics, to Coty for a staggering $600 million.

This transaction valued her company at an impressive $1.2 billion. On the other hand, Kim Kardashian's Skims, specializing in shapewear and lingerie, reached an astounding valuation of $4 billion just last month.

Kim is also currently in discussions with Coty regarding the repurchase of the minority stake she had previously sold in her beauty enterprise, SKKN.

The Kardashian-Jenner fashion empire continues to grow, and the world eagerly awaits the next chapter in their fashion endeavors.

Kylie Jenner, who was just in her early teens when she, along with her older sister and model Kendall Jenner, ventured into the fashion world with their collaborative line, Kendall + Kylie, back in 2012 through a partnership with PacSun, has recently seen a significant change in her fashion endeavors.

Sources have informed us that the licensing agreement for their brand came to a close earlier this year.



