Kate Middleton, Prince William's wedding video resurfaces amid rift rumours

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton's wedding video has resurfaced online amid rumours of rift between the royal family's much-loved couple.



Prince and Princess of Wales's first public kiss video, which was filmed on their second day of the wedding in 2011, has attracted massive views amid the couple's absence from the spotlight.

In the video, Kate and William, then newlyweds, can be seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, sharing kisses to express their love for each other in front of thousands of their well wishers.

Kate and William's PDA-filed video is making rounds on the internet amid reports of rift between the couple.

There are speculations that Kate and William's sweet relationship has turned rocky since the Princess of Wales attended a music festival with the future king's alleged mistress Rose Hanbury earlier this month.

The parents-of-three do not seem to be on the same page for last few weeks, even missing some important events. Their absence from the spotlight is also setting tongues wagging.

There are also reports that William and Kate are busy in preparations for the late Queen's first death anniversary as they will soon join King Charles, Queen Camilla and other royals at Balmorals.

