Prince William, Kate Middleton to get more workload despite long vacation

Prince William and Kate Middleton may be in for more workload as senior working members of the royal family especially now that they have been promoted to Prince and Princess of Wales.

According to Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams the Waleses are likely take on a slightly increased workload, and hold a “unique cachet” for doing so.

“I would think William and Catherine might well take on more, those they have taken on certainly have a unique cachet,” he told Daily Express.

“After the Queen’s death and after the Sussexes and Andrew ceased to carry out royal engagements, the Palace announced a review of royal patronages. With fewer of them and only four working royals under 70 expect fewer royal engagements.”

According to the Gert’s Royals website, which is the Encyclopaedia Britannica crossed with the Doomsday Book of royal watching, the couple have taken on 40 joint engagements so far this year.

On the number of engagement numbers, Fitzwilliams shared that this is “comparatively few” compared to the numbers Princess Anne has given. Although he added that Kate and William are in a “unique position to boost the profile of those they are attached to.”

He gave the example of William’s Earthshot Prize for the environment and campaign against homelessness and Kate’s Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

Currently, Kate and William have “blocked off their summer to spend time with their children as they will be making them a priority.

Last month, a royal insider told OK! Magazine that the Prince and Princess of Wales “have made it very clear that their children are their priority this summer holiday. They have blocked off much of the summer so that they can spend time with the children in the UK.”