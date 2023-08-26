Prince William and Kate Middleton’s latest move causes concern over major ‘issue’

Prince William And Kate Middleton may have caused some concern for the monarchy given that many are relying on their popularity to give Royal Family a boost it needs.

Last month, a royal insider told OK! Magazine that the Prince and Princess of Wales “have made it very clear that their children are their priority this summer holiday. They have blocked off much of the summer so that they can spend time with the children in the UK.”

According to Daily Express royal correspondent Richard Palmer, this could well become an “issue” for the pair.

Palmer noted that the Waleses may have been doing some work “behind the scenes” but they have had a “long, long time off” with their three children.

“I do think that is an issue for them as well. They’re very popular, they’re a huge asset to the UK,” Palmer said during the latest episode of the Royal Round Up. “But there have been eyebrows raised in other parts of the royal household about the amount of time they’re not doing official engagements.”

He added, “It may well be that they come under a little bit of pressure to up their number of engagements.”

Palmer also pointed that this is a luxury that the Royals get to enjoy since there aren’t many parents who get enough offs to spend with their children.

“There aren’t many families where both the father and mother are able to have 12 or 13 weeks with their children on all of their school breaks,” he said. “I think there’s an awful lot of goodwill towards them but they do need to keep an eye on that.”