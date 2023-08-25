Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour: THIS happened to singer ONSTAGE while performing 'Alien Superstar'

Beyoncé Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé faced an interruption during the performance.



After her audio abruptly cut out, Beyoncé interrupted her most recent Renaissance World Tour performance for ten minutes.

Fans at her Thursday night performance in Glendale, Arizona, as well as the fan page Beyoncé Legion, said that the "entire sound system failed" when she sang Alien Superstar, a song that ironically begins with the line, "The DJ booth is conducting a troubleshoot test of the entire system."

The fan account on X, the website that replaced Twitter, posted an image of an empty stage along with the message, "Beyoncé and her dancers have left the stage."

The sound-cutting-out moment, when the crowd simultaneously gasped and yelled, was also caught on tape.

In a hurry, a showgoer instantly applauded the superstar for having dancers who were actual professionals.

"I am at Beyonce in Phoenix and the music cut out. Not ONE dancer stopped," wrote on fan on X. "They kept going until they were told to stop. This is the shit we train for. I'm so proud of them and hoping their teachers see this tweet."

On Saturday, Beyoncé will perform at a venue in Paradise, Nevada. The Renaissance World Tour officially started in May and is scheduled to continue through October. Many famous people have attended the events, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Madonna, Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King, Tom Holland, Zendaya, and many others.