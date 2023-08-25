Kylie Jenner AGAIN at Timothée Chalamet’s home after breakup reports

Kylie Jenner is giving fans mixed hints.



Despite rumours that the supposed couple had broken up, Kylie Jenner was reportedly seen on Thursday travelling to Timothée Chalamet's Beverly Hills residence.

According to images obtained by the Daily Mail, the beauty entrepreneur was spotted driving up to the Call Me By Your Name actor's house in her two-tone Mercedes Maybach 600 with her security crew following closely behind in a black Escalade.

She allegedly made a pit stop at Chalamet's château after going shopping nearby while sporting a casual outfit of blue trousers and a white cropped T-shirt.

Jenner's visit to the Hollywood star's house may be a clue that the surprising couple is still going strong despite persistent claims to the contrary.

According to reports, Jenner, 26, and Chalamet, 27, "dumped" each other early this month.

“She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and travelling,” a source told Life & Style Magazine, adding, “But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped.”

Insiders quickly told TMZ, however, that the split allegations were untrue and that they were still together.

“Any reports that say otherwise are false,” the source reported and advised fans “not to believe everything they read.”

The Dune star and Lipkit queen have been dating since April, and the news of their union has gone viral online.