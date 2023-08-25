John Stamos shares heartfelt message for Full House costars Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen: Watch

John Stamos has recently shared a heartfelt message for twin sisters and Full House costar Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen after Ashley gave birth to a baby boy last week.



On Thursday, Stamos took to Instagram and posted a video featuring a compilation of clips of the actor spending time with Ashley and Mary-Kate on the Full House set, trips to Disneyland and beach visit.

In the video, Stamos also added the audio version of his new autobiography, If You Would Have Told Me: A Memoir, which will release on October 24.

Stamos remembered how Ashley and Mary-Kate being cast as one of the daughters in Full House, Michelle Tanner, saying, “The last casting call is for Danny’s little daughter.”

“Two adorable munchkins, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, are cast in the role of Michelle. They have big blue eyes wide with wonder.”

Stamos continued, “Right away I know the relationship between Jesse (his character) and Michelle is an important one, but as the show develops the connection grows.”

“I’m young but I really want kids someday and these lovely little girls so bouncy and bright represent the best versions of future dreams. They allow me to consider fatherhood,” remarked the You star.

Stamos mentioned, “The little kids that were supposed to be background noise grow up to become the kind of humans I hope to have one day. They are precious, delightful and bright. I adore them.”



In the caption, Stamos congratulated Ashley and her husband Louis for welcoming a baby last week.

He wrote, “Watching Mary-Kate and Ashley grow into the incredibly bright and remarkable women they are today has been one of the greatest joys of my life.”

“If you would have told me those blue-eyed babies, I met on set nearly 40 years ago would still be in my life at 60 years old, I wouldn’t have believed you. I am blessed,” stated the actor.

In the end, he added, “Congratulations to Ashley and her husband, Louis, who welcomed their baby boy last week.”