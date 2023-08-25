American Horror casting director praises Margot Robbie’s audition, reveals why she failed

Margot Robbie reportedly lost out her chance to be cast on the second season of American Horror Story.



Robbie, who is basking in the success of Barbie movie, had failed in an audition for Ryan Murphy’s horror anthology series before getting her breakthrough role in The Wolf of Wall Street in 2013.

At the time, the Oscar-nominated actress had appeared in the US TV series Pan Am prior to AHS audition.

AHS casting director Eric Dawson opened up on Backstage about Robbie’s audition for AHS back in 2011.

“Margot has a lot of ‘it’ factors,” he said.

Dawson continued, “That’s the tough thing for casting directors who aren’t in the room [anymore] with actors.”

The casting director confessed, “Margot is probably one of my favourite auditions of all time, and it was right before she broke out.”

“She was such a star. It was crazy, her star appeal when she walked in the room,” he remarked.

Dawson mentioned, “Even though she didn’t get that role, that was one of those things as a casting director where you go: This is a star, what do we do with her? Immediately, though, she was out of our realm of possibility of hiring.”

“But that’s really the fun part of casting, is seeing the people whose careers are just rising,” he added.

Meanwhile, Robbie worked with Leonardo DiCaprio in Wall Street movie and later in 2015, she was cast opposite Will Smith in Focus and Tina Fey in 2016’s Whiskey Tango.

Moreover, Robbie has been nominated for two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes and five Baftas throughout her 15-year career.