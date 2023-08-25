Meghan Markle, Prince Harry won't go together in future

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle won't go together in future

Meghan Markle and her now husband Prince Harry's lifestyle in the US could cause big damage to the couple's relationship in the future.



Things went "gone wrong" for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their exit from the royal family in 2020, royal biographer Tom Bower has claimed.

"They had the illusion that they could play the royal card, in the end they had to play the anti-royal card and there's a limit to that. The novelty has worn off. It's hard for people to work with them," Tom told Woman magazine.



"I don't think Harry can sustain anything. I think Meghan's far too calculated and hard-headed to do anything that would damage her status and what she’s set up," he warned about the pair’s future careers.

Tom also said he believes Meghan has a “sense of entitlement” she didn’t have before and she’s unsure of what she wants to do.

He added: “I think she would like to have her own career, but the problem is, a career as what? I think she struggles to understand any more that you need to be authentic. There's a sense of entitlement and she wasn't like that before."

Meghan won't accompany Harry to his UK trip for the Wellchild Awards 2023 on September 7 but she will appear at the Invictus Games on September 9.

Another royal expert Dr. Tessa Dunlop claims former Hollywood star Meghan thinks the UK ‘doesn’t deserve her.

William and his wife, Kate Middleton, both 41, will be taking part in a special tribute to the late Queen at St David’s Cathedral in South Wales. The Prince of Wales will pay homage to the life and legacy of Elizabeth II, but any message will strongly look to the future. It will be an emotional day for all the royal family.