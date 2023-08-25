Did Princess Charlene of Monaco delete her Instagram account?

Princess Charlene of Monaco has recently seemed to deactivate her Instagram account on Thursday.



The Princess, who is married to Prince Albert of Monaco, no longer has a personal profile handle (@hshprincesscharlene) and an error message appears on the page that read, “Sorry, this page isn't available.”

The Princess used her IG account to document official visits and trips out with her eight-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, whom she shares with Prince Albert. But now all records have been deleted.

It is pertinent to mention that Princess's charity account for The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation is still accessible.

The Princess’ charity account is responsible for creating awareness about “dangers of water, teaching children to swim and instilling the values of sport in the next generation”.

It is believed that Princess Charlene hardly been using her IG handle in recent months. The courtiers, on the other hand, have been increasingly using the palace account to share updates about the Monegasque royal family.



Although it’s not confirmed when the IG account was taken offline, the Hello! magazine reported it was deactivated on August 24.

Earlier this week, German and French media reported that the Princess was “living in Switzerland and only sees her husband Prince Albert for ceremonial reasons”.



However, she is living in abroad and hasn’t come back to the Palace, sparking rumours about the state of their marriage.

A source close to the couple told French newspaper Voici that they are just a “ceremonial couple”.

The report also mentioned that Charlene usually returns to Monaco on official occasions and is allowed to see her children more often.

Earlier this year, the Palace rejected speculations that the couple were on the “brink of divorce”.

A royal spokesperson added, “I would like to formally deny the malicious rumours peddled by the French magazine Royauté. Please disregard this article which is totally unfounded.”