‘The Crown’ creators promise to recreate Princess Diana’s death ‘delicately’

File Footage

The Crown producers gave their word to be careful.



The Crown's creators have stated that the impending final season of the show "delicately" and sensitively recreates Princess Diana's death.

Suzanne Mackie, series’ executive producer told the Edinburgh TV Festival, "The show might be big and noisy, but we're not.

"We're thoughtful people and we're sensitive people."

The Netflix sensation has previously drawn flak for how it handles historical accuracy. Later this year, Season 6 is anticipated to air.

The sixth season of the show, which continued the tale of the Royal Family into the years following Diana's passing in 1997 in a car accident in Paris at the age of 36, would be its last.

"There was a very, very careful, long, long, long conversation about how we do it - and I hope, you know, the audience will judge it in the end, but I think it's been delicately, thoughtfully recreated," Mackie said.

Elizabeth Debicki, who Mackie described as an "extraordinary actress," plays Diana in the two last seasons.

"She was so thoughtful, considerate and loved Diana. So, there was a huge amount of respect from us all. I hope that's evident when you see it," she remarked to the festival on Thursday.

Emma Corrin previously performed the part of Princess Diana.

When asked if the late Queen's death had any effect on the show, Andy Harries, another executive producer of The Crown, responded, "I think that the passing of Her Majesty undoubtedly impacted on us all and [writer Peter Morgan] in particular.”

"It didn't change fundamentally, but it did change in a sense and when you see it, I think you'll know what I mean."

The sixth season of The Crown, which will air on Netflix later this year, will bring the series to an end. It debuted in 2016.