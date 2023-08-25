Reneé Rapp recalls being body-shamed by Mean Girls producers on set

Reneé Rapp played Regine George in Mean Girls Musical

Reneé Rapp has accused the producers of the Broadway musical Mean Girls of exacerbating her eating disorder by subjecting her to harmful comments about her weight.

In an interview with the Guardian, the 23-year-old recalled being cast in the role of Regina George when she was only 19.

On the set, Rapp revealed the production would “say some vile [expletive] things to me about my body.”

The actress explained the crude remarks had gotten so bad that her parents flew to New York City to make her quit the show “for fear of what it was doing to her health.”

And though the multi-hyphenate star still struggles with an eating disorder, having her parents know “that I’ve been taken out of environments that were really harmful to my sickness, which is awesome and a huge win.”

“They worry like hell, but they’re chilling, I guess,” Rapp explained.

Despite her sour experience at the musical set, the actress already signed on to reprise her role as George in the upcoming film version of the Tony-nominated Broadway play.

Angourie Rice, Jaquel Spivey, and Auli’i Cravalho were among the four characters in the musical play.

The screenplay for the Broadway version was written by Tina Fey, who also wrote the 2004 film.