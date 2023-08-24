Antoine Fuqua on de-aging Denzel Washington in new movie, The Equalizer 3

Antoine Fuqua gets candid about de-aging Denzel Washington in the upcoming movie, The Equalizer 3.



Speaking to NME, the movie director revealed that he considered using AI technology for de-aging.

“I definitely thought about it a lot,” he said.

Fuqua continued, “Especially now with the new technology and the AI and all of that stuff. Is there a story to be told about how Denzel character became this person – the younger version?”

“I’ve had that conversation with Richard Wenk [Equalizer writer] quite a bit,” shared the director.

He told the outlet, “I haven’t talked to Denzel about that yet. It’s all so fresh and new. I’m still watching [the technology].”

“I’ve watched Harrison Ford’s film and I know there’s other movies coming out,” admitted Fuqua.

The moviemaker pointed out, “I’m hearing the technology is getting better and better and better. So, I’m watching it to see where it goes.”

For the unversed, the use of de-aging technology has been in demand, with Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci getting the treatment in Martin Scorsese’s masterpiece, the Irishman.

It is believed that as soon as he was “ready to make the movie”, Bob De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci became older and could no longer play these characters younger in makeup”.

Reflecting on the technology, Fuqua stated, “I don’t know. I can’t have the actors talking to each other with golf balls on their faces. It gets in the way of the actors, and the kind of film this is, they need to play off of each other.”

“If you can find a way to lessen the technical aspects of it, it could work,’” added the moviemaker.

Meanwhile, The Equalizer 3 is set to release in theatres on September 1.