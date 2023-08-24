Prince Harry, Meghan Markle share new photo to shut down rumours, speculations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have shared their brand new photo to finally confirm that they are all set for the next month's Invictus Games in Germany amid rumours and speculations about themselves and their visit to the Europe.

It has been confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex would grace the event this year for the second half of the games, while her hubby Harry will attend the opening ceremony alone.



In a statement from Archewell, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's post-royal organisation, it has been announced that Meghan will join her husband in Germany.

Meghan Markle's friend and royal biographer Omid Scobie also shared the photo of the couple to his official Twitter account, captioning: "A spokesperson confirms that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “delighted to be attending” the@InvictusGamesin Düsseldorf next month.

He added: "Harry will be there from the start and Meghan will join him later on in the competition. They’ll both be at the closing ceremony."

In the photo, Meghan and Harry are seen holding up a banner with the words "Invictus Games" on it as they smiled for the camera.

Harry will start the Games alone, attending the Opening Ceremony on September 9 solo. Meghan will fly over to join him on September 11, and they will attend the Closing Ceremony on the 19th together.



The announcement comes just hours after Harry confirmed he will be returning to the UK on the eve of the first anniversary of the Queen's death for an awards ceremony. However, Meghan will not be making the trip with him.