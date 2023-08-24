Prince Harry tasked to win King Charles heart

Prince Harry - who's expected to return to the UK next month to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth - has reportedly been tasked by his wife Meghan Markle to melt his father King Charles III's heart with his charity visits.



The Duke of Sussex, according a source close to the US-based couple, is making all his efforts to win the monarch's support amid ongoing crisis and making charity visits to different countries.

"Meghan Markle and Harry want to secure their royal titles by winning the British monarch's trust back," the source added.



They continued: "Harry is sending a secret message to his father with his charity visits as he wants to assure him that he's still following the royal tradition by actively taking parts in people-friendly activities."

King Charles III's younger son Harry, a long-time patron of UK charity WellChild, is likely to attend its annual awards ceremony in London on Sept. 7 to mark the achievements of seriously ill young people. Harry is not expected to be joined by his wife Meghan Markle during the trip.

Meghan is said to be the mastermind behind Harry's recent move. However, royal biographer Angela Levin has claimed that Meghan is not interested in working positively with the royal family, or at all.

The King will have returned from holidaying in Balmoral and Harry's stop over may give him the chance to clear the air with his dad. There are speculations that the visit may help ease tensions between the Sussexes and royal family.

However, it's being claimed that Prince William and Kate Middleton won't meet Harry even if he visits, but there are chances that Prince Andrew's daughters princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who enjoy close bond with the Duke could be seen with him during his trip to the homeland.

Harry, who withdrew from the same charity awards ceremony last year, which took place on September 8, the day his grandmother died, may also deliver a crucial speech during his trip to the country.

On the other hand, King Charles III and Queen Camilla are set to mark the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death privately at Balmoral. Harry and Meghan are reportedly not invited to join them there.