Euphoria director Sam Levinson dishes out details about upcoming third season

Euphoria director Sam Levinson has recently dished out details about upcoming third season, which will focus on Zendaya character.



In a new interview with Elle magazine, Sam gushed over the performance of his leading lady in the HBO drama.

“She's the most competitive person I know, in a good way,” he told the outlet.

Sam stated, “Zendaya is constantly growing as an artist and always seeking a challenge. She’s never complacent.”

The director described the new season as a “film noir” which will “explore what it means to be an individual with principles in a corrupt world” through the eyes of Rue (played by Zendaya).

Earlier in April 2022, Zendaya also spoke to Extra about what she would like to see her character in the new season after the season two finale.

“I would like to explore Rue’s sobriety and that journey for her. We see her in the midst of it. It would be nice to see her closer to the other side.”

Meanwhile, Euphoria’s new season is currently on pause due to ongoing actors and writers’ strike.

For the unversed, Zendaya also earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in Euphoria in 2020. She also won Critics Choice award and a Golden Globe in 2023.