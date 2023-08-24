Royal family makes big announcement ahead of Prince Harry's UK return

Royal family has issued big statement about King Charles III and his wife Queen Consort Camilla's next move amid reports of Prince Harry's likely return to the UK.
Buckingham Palace said that King Charles and Queen Camilla will visit France in September, after the couple's planned state visit in March was postponed amid widespread demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron's retirement age reforms.
Royal family broke the news Thursday on its official Twitter handle, revealing the state visit to France will now take place from Sept. 20 to 22.
“The visit will celebrate the shared history, culture and values of the United Kingdom and France,” The palace said in a statement.
On the other hands, Prince Harry could return to the United Kingdom next month to attend a charity awards ceremony on the eve of the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the charity WellChild said Thursday.
The Duke of Sussex, who's a long-time patron of UK charity , will attend its annual awards ceremony in London on Sept. 7 to mark the achievements of seriously ill young people. He is not expected to be joined by his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.
King Charles has been criticised over major decisions as his reign almost completes a year
Prince Andrew was stripped of his military titles and royal patronages after settling a civil sex assault case against...
Jana Kramer who will soon deliver her third child is afraid of her baby being a Scorpio
Florence Pugh plays the role of love interest of J. Robert Oppenheimer in the movie
Kim Kardashian showed off her pregnant belly in a morbid spider costume
Kanye West and Bianca Censori seems to have an unofficial wedding ceremony in January 2023