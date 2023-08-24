Britney Spears REPORTEDLY paying $10k for Sam Asghari’s apartment

File Footage

Britney Spears is spending a heavy amount on Sam Asghari’s residence.



According to sources, Britney Spears needs to pay $10,000 every month for her estranged husband Sam Asghari's new residence.

After only one year of marriage, the singer, 41, and the actor, 29, announced their separation earlier this month. According to sources, the actor isn't going to gain anything from the couple's union because of an unbreakable prenuptial agreement.

Now, it's being asserted that Britney is paying for Sam's new apartment, which is located in one of LA's most upscale new buildings, despite his choice to file for divorce.

According to TMZ, Sam has arranged a better deal for the $10,000 monthly standard unit in the complex.

The gesture is believed to have been proposed by Britney's team as they navigate the divorce process.

Given that Sam and Britney were only married for 14 months and that their binding prenuptial agreement guaranteed him $1 million for every two years of marriage, it is believed that Sam will lose out financially in the case of a divorce.

Although the prenup prohibits Sam from collecting any spousal support, insiders previously informed TMZ that he might get a one-time payment from Britney to keep him from disclosing any "embarrassing facts" about their marriage.

Sam may not talk about his relationship with Britney because of a 'long secrecy clause' in the prenuptial agreement, according to speculation.

Sam apparently intended to challenge the prenuptial agreement by claiming spousal support and legal costs, though he has since refuted this.

The deeds to their shared home in Thousand Oaks, California do not include his name, and he is also said to have waived any claims to Britney's musical collection.

The pair spent $11.8 million on the house, while Britney's riches provided the majority of that sum.

In accordance with the prenuptial agreement, in the event of a divorce, Sam and Britney agreed to transfer ownership of the home to an LLC.

According to rumours, Britney and Sam's attorneys will try to reach a compromise, and it's likely that the singer would provide a one-time check for several hundred thousand dollars to maintain the confidentiality agreement.