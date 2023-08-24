Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori forced by rapper to make bold fashion statements

Bianca Censori, wife of American rapper Kanye West, has been branded as an "extension of his outspokenness" as she sparked outrage in Italy with her fashion statements.

A celebrity stylist has claimed that Australian-born beauty Bianca is simply making a "fashion statement created by [Kanye]."

Kanye West's new sweetheart Bianca received huge backlash for her stunts during the trip to the conservative Catholic country as locals called for the Yeezy architect to be "punished by officials" for her barely-there outfits.

Bianca appeared "virtually naked" in a revealing catsuit that forced her to cover "the parts" with her handbag.



Bianca's fashion choice was blasted for "lack of respect" for the country's traditions. While, the Italian Constitutional Court states that anyone who exposes their nudity in a place or nearby to a place attended by minors can be issued a fine of 5,000 to 10,000 euros or sentenced to four months to four years imprisonment.

Now, author of "Style for Everybody" Kim Appelt has told "The Mirror US" that Kanye West is creating "fashion statement for his new wife Bianca."

"To me Kanye West ’s wife's outfit choice seems to be making a statement beyond the obvious, she is basically naked but there is a larger message. We are more than our physical bodies, that are visible," Kim told the outlet.

She praised the strong rapper in her own words saying: "Kanye West is and always has been a multifaceted artist and a prominent trendsetter in the worlds of music, fashion, and culture."



Sharing her thoughts about Kanye' personality, Kim said: "While his fashion impact is undeniable, his polarising nature is his signature. What we are seeing surface on his wife during their trip to Italy is an extension of his innovative approach to fashion and art and essentially his mind.

"He is known for his minimalistic, futuristic aesthetic and innovative approach, his wife’s naked 'fashion' in Italy is an extension of his artistic style and expression. As usual controversy follows him."



"Kanye West is also known for his outspokenness and willingness to challenge societal norms and expectations, he has always pushed the boundaries and seeing his wife dressed almost naked is surely a fashion statement created by him," the expert concluded.

And with the criticism mounting, Bianca now appears to have deleted all the snaps on her Instagram, which was usually littered with images of herself in her outfits while out and about.



After her stunt in Italy, Bianca's social media profile, which attracts 16.6K followers, is now home to a blank photo grid. However, Kanye West's wife bio is still available and reads: "Bianca Censori. Architectural Designer."