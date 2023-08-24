Matthew McConaughey’s ‘like his mom’, says wife Camila Alves

Matthew McConaughey may be just like his mom, according to his wife.



According to Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey and his mother are very similar.

The model disputed the "laidback" perception of her spouse, stating that he is actually "very organized, very minimalistic, very on time [and] very prepared" in life.

“He’s actually the opposite [of what people think], and he’s like his mom, [Mary McCabe],” Alves, 41, revealed on Southern Living’s Biscuits & Jam podcast.

She went on to say that she was shocked when she started dating the 53-year-old actor and discovered he didn't smoke. "He gets a lot of those traits from her," she said.

“[He] had this image of getting high … no shirt, whatever,” Alves recalled. “Which I’m like … ‘What is this vision coming from?'”

In another part of the episode, she said that McCabe, 91, put the Interstellar actress through difficulties when they started dating in 2006.

“She did all these things when I first came in the picture, right?” the designer reportedly said somewhere. “She was really testing me. I mean, really testing me.”

Alves remembered that McCabe called her by "Matthew's ex-girlfriends' names" and spoke to her in terrible Spanish.

After realizing her future mother-in-law "wanted [her] to fight back," the Kids BBQ Championship host brought out her "spicy Brazilian, Latin side" in their interactions and let McCabe "have it."

She gushed, “Then from that day on, that night on, we have the most amazing relationship, and I have so much respect for her. She has so much respect for me.”