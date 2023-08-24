Kanye West appears "smitten and submissive" with his wife Bianca Censori, says body language expert

Kanye West's interactions with his wife Bianca Censori reveal information about the intricacies of the relationship the pair shares, as per body language expert Judi James.

James' research on the couple shows how Bianca seems to have had a big influence on Kanye's personality and suggests a "smitten and maybe even submissive" dynamic in their relationship.



The main emphasis of James findings were on Kanye West's interactions with Bianca Censori. The body language expert study indicates that Kanye's attitude has changed dramatically in his interview with The Mirror, suggesting that he may be feeling both obedience and love for Bianca.

James concentrates more of his observation on Kanye's behaviour while he is with Bianca. Kanye's behaviour towards his wife is described as "smitten and even slightly shy" by the woman who notices a discernible change in him.

Having Bianca around seems truly make Kanye happier and even a little giddy. This change is most obvious when the two are together at social gatherings.

James emphasised the complexities of Kanye and Bianca's relationship as she wrapped up her analysis. Even while some of Kanye's attitudes and postures may fit with his trademark domineering image, the way he interacts with Bianca with a more relaxed and sincere body language implies a different relationship.

James hypothesises that Bianca's influence could go as far as to make Kanye feel deeply loved and submissive, upending common perceptions of their connection.