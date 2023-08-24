Priscilla Presley is here to ‘help’ Riley Keough with new role at Graceland

Priscilla Presley has no bad blood with her granddaughter Riley Keough following their legal settlement over Elvis Presley’s Graceland estate.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Priscilla touched up on where she stands with Riley following the Graceland settlement.

“Riley is now the executor, which should be right, obviously, being her daughter,” Priscilla told THR.

“Riley and I are on good terms. We were never not on good terms. That was all publicity. This is private and this is not something to fool around with and say that we’re not agreeing. In fact, I’m having dinner with [Riley] tonight.”

The 77-year-old had filed a petition in court challenging the “authenticity and validity” of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley’s will just two weeks after her death in January.

She was disputing a 2016 amendment that removed her and the family’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, as trustees and replaced them with Lisa Marie’s two oldest children, Riley and Benjamin Keough

After the months-long legal dispute and the reports of tensed relations, the settlement was finalised in June, which left the Daisy Jones & the Six star, 34, in charge.

Moreover, Priscilla has been offered a role of the advisor to the affairs for an undisclosed monthly salary and a one-time million-dollar lump-sum amount.

“We understand what needs to be done. I’m there for her. She knows that. She wants me there for her to help her,” Priscilla said.

Previously, Riley also expressed similar sentiments with her grandmother in an interview with Vanity Fair.

“Things with Grandma will be happy. They’ve never not been happy,” Riley said. “She was a huge part of creating my grandfather’s legacy and Graceland. He was the love of her life.”

She added, “Anything that would suggest otherwise in the press makes me sad because, at the end of the day, all she wants is to love and protect Graceland and the Presley family and the legacy.”