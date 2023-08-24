North Korea launches space vehicle after failed satellite attempt

This photo taken on June 1, 2023, shows the launch of the North's new Chollima-1 rocket carrying a military reconnaissance satellite, the Malligyong-1, from Tongchang-ri on the North's west coast. — KCNA

After a failed attempt to launch a military satellite, North Korea claimed that it has fired a space launch vehicle Thursday a likely space rocket, in a second bid in the current year to put a spacecraft into the Earth's orbit.



South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had detected the launch at around 3:50am (1850 GMT Wednesday) of "what North Korea claims is a space launch vehicle," it said in a statement.

According to South Korean media Yonhap, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from Tongchang-ri on the North's west coast at 3:50am, and the projectile flew over waters west of Ieodo, a submerged rock approximately 149 km southwest of Jeju Island.



"While elevating its vigilance posture, our military, in close cooperation with the United States, is maintaining a full readiness posture," the JCS said in a statement.

The projectile was fired southwards from North Phyongan province and "traversed the international airspace above waters west of Ieodo," it said, referring to the Socotra Rock in the Yellow Sea.



"Our military is maintaining a full readiness posture and closely coordinated with the United States, while simultaneously elevating our security posture," the JCS added.

The launch was first signaled by the Japanese government, which said the North had fired a suspected ballistic missile. The Kyodo agency, citing the government in Tokyo, said the projectile had flown over Japanese territory.

Pyongyang told Japan's coast guard Tuesday that its launch would take place between August 24 and 31, prompting Tokyo to mobilise ships and its PAC-3 missile defence system in case anything was to land in its territory.

Seoul has said such a launch would be "an illegal act" because it violates UN sanctions prohibiting the North from tests using ballistic technology, which is used for both space launches and missiles.

The launch came days after leaders from Washington, Seoul and Tokyo met at Camp David in the United States, with North Korea's growing nuclear threats a key item on the agenda.

The launch also follows Seoul and Washington kicking off their major annual joint military drills on Monday.

Known as Ulchi Freedom Shield, the exercises, which are aimed at countering growing threats from the nuclear-armed North, will run through August 31.

Pyongyang views all such drills as rehearsals for an invasion and has repeatedly warned it would take "overwhelming" action in response.