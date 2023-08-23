Zac Efron heartbroken as his new series is axed

Zac Efron, best known for his career-making role as Troy Bolton in the High School Musical series, is in trouble as his travel show's latest season has been cancelled after just two episodes.

The series, which was then picked up by The CW, has been cut after only two episodes have gone to air, with poor viewer numbers being singled out as the reason for the decision.

The series was taken off air after a huge drop in viewers from the first episode to the second.

The new episode attracted only 232,000 viewers, the second lowest ever recorded by the network.

"To find out so few people were interested was crushing," a source has told the National Enquirer. They also shared how the actor and presenter was feeling after being snubbed.



"He’s taking it really hard. That is the biggest blow about getting cancelled – Zac enjoys travelling," they added.

In 2021 Zac won the first Emmy of his career for the show, taking home the award for Outstanding Daytime Program Host for his role on the series.

First premiering back in 2020, Down to Earth with Zac Efron first aired on Netflix, and followed the actor as he travelled around the world. Visiting locations like France, Puerto Rico, Iceland and Peru, he met with those working on and practising sustainable living projects, and lived in an eco-village, learnt about potato cryopreservation and discovered more about London’s pollution-reduction efforts.

The second season saw him explore similar themes in Australia, where he was based throughout the pandemic.