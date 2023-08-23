King Charles gives crucial advice to Ross County boss Mackay ahead of Rangers clash

Malky Mackay, Scottish professional football coach and former player, has revealed that King Charles III has given him some wisdom ahead of Rangers clash.

Ross County have had a bit of royal inspiration ahead of their Premiership clash this weekend as the 74-year-old monarch offered the Staggies some tactical advice.

Mackay, who currently manages Scottish Premiership club Ross County, has received some pre-match wisdom from Prince William and Prince Harry's father King Charles.



They will be hoping to take advantage of any post-European hangover for the Light Blues, who drew 2-2 in the first leg of their Champions League qualifier last night.



"King Charles was up visiting MacGregor at Nigg Port at Global Energy Group headquarters, Mackay explained to Sky Sports.



Mackay added: "We were invited up so, yeah, got to meet him. He was telling me a few tactics for the weekend."



Asked if fans should expect to see the King turn up at the Global Energy Stadium, Mackay joked: "I don't think so somehow. I think he might be slightly busy!"



The King's portrait, of course, hangs in the dressing room at Ibrox Stadium, so it would be perhaps somewhat of a surprise if he was giving opposition tips on how to beat the Light Blues!