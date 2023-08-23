Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick son Mason joins cousin North's TikTok

In a surprising turn of events, Kourtney Kardashian's eldest son, Mason Disick, stepped into the social media spotlight over the weekend.

The 13-year-old — who Kourtney, 44, shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 40 —made a fleeting appearance in a TikTok video posted by his cousin, North West, aged 10.

The video showcased a playful moment as Mason tried out a comical dog filter, adding a light-hearted touch to the gathering on Kim Kardashian's tennis court.

Joining him were Kim, North, and Mason's sister, Penelope, aged 11. Sporting a simple white t-shirt, Mason captured his antics using Kim's iPhone front camera.

Interestingly, the TikTok account they share is closely monitored by SKIMS founder Kim, who restricts the app to her own device alone. Unlike his Kardashian-Jenner relatives, Mason maintains a notably low-profile presence on social media platforms, seldom making appearances or sharing glimpses of his life.

His public sightings have been rare, with his last photographed outing dating back to March when he was spotted shopping with his father, Scott, in Los Angeles.

Kourtney, famously known for pulling Mason out during her labor, once described the experience as 'indescribable and life-changing.'

Despite her split from Mason's father, Scott, in 2015 after a decade together, the pair were never married.



As a new chapter unfolds, Mason is on the brink of welcoming another sibling, with his mother currently expecting her fourth child.

It will be Kourtney's first with husband Travis Barker, 47, whom she married in May 2022.

She made the pregnancy announcement in mid-June and learned they were expecting a boy during a gender reveal party last month.