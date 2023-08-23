Nancy Frangione, ‘Another World’ Alum Dies at 70

File Fooatge

Nancy Frangione is dead.



She was best remembered for playing the cunning villain Cecile DePoulignac on the NBC daytime drama Another World.

Frangione died in Barnstable, Massachusetts, on August 18. It is unknown what caused the death. She was 70 years old.

Frangione, a Barnstable native, made her television debut in the 1977–1979 season of All My Children as Tara Martin.

She then landed her most well-known role—Cecile on Another World, which ran from 1981 to 1984—and won the Outstanding Villainess Award from Soap Opera Digest for it. She later performed the part five more times over a decade, from 1986 to 1996.

She replaced Andrea Evans as Tina Lord on ABC's One Life to Live in 1985. She has appeared in guest parts on Highway to Heaven, Matlock, and Buck Rogers in the Twenty-First Century in addition to playing Fran Fine's niece Marsha on CBS' The Nanny.

She also played Bonnie in the 1988 TV movie Sharing Richard and Maggie in the 1990 film In the Line of Duty: A Cop Killing.