Inside: Rihanna, A$AP Rocky baby no. 2's name

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their second child recently

Eagle-eyed fans have given their hot takes on what Rihanna’s second child’s name will be.

After it emerged that the singer welcomed her son with A$AP Rocky, fans began piecing the puzzles together regarding what the newborn’s name could be.

Much like her first child RZA, it took an entire year for the world to find out the little one’s name with the baby’s father A$AP Rocky explaining that he and Rihanna gave their son a moniker after the Wu-Tang Clan leader, whose actual name is Robert Fitzgerald Diggs.

If this time around the couple sticks to the Wu-Tang Clan theme, fans guessed that they likely named their newborn Raekwon, who was one of the founding members.

"You heard it hear first….. Rihanna is probably gonna name her son Raekwon," tweeted a fan.

A second chimed in saying: "What if Rihanna names their 2nd baby Rae? Short for Raekwon since they have the hip-hop name theme? I feel like that would be cute whether it’s a boy or girl."

Another added: "I bet Rih and Rocky named their second son Raekwon. It just fits. Rihanna, Rakim, RZA, and Raekwon like come ON."