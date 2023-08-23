Sarah Hyland recalls how Jennifer Aniston sweetly foiled her mother’s plans

Sarah Hyland recounted a sweet incident with her on-screen mom, Jennifer Aniston, which seemed to have annoyed her real mom.

In an episode of Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s Dinner’s on Me podcast, Hyland talked about a movie role she did during her earlier acting days when she was just eight years old, via ET Canada.

Hyland played Aniston’s daughter in the 1998 rom-com, The Object of My Affection, and didn’t get a trailer while filming.

“I had a honey wagon. There was no Blimpies or chocolate-covered strawberries. … [A honey wagon] is a sleeve of a room,” she shared about her space provided to her on set.

However, the Modern Family alum, 32, explained that her mother was happy with the arrangement since she would get to experience the nitty-gritty actor’s life.

“My mom was like, ‘Oh thank goodness, she’s not gonna want to act anymore, because she sees how it really is as a working actor.’”

She continued, “But then I’d be doing my penmanship on the side of the street, because it was a nice day out, and the honey wagon smelled like a bathroom – because it was.

“And Jennifer Aniston saw me, and she was like, ‘Oh, honey, what are you doing? No, come into my trailer, do your homework there.’”

Hyland playfully added that Aniston’s massive trailer had a bed and kitchen, much to her mother’s dismay as she experienced the opposite of what she was expecting.