Serena Williams welcomes second child with husband Alexis Ohanian

Tennis superstar Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian shared the happy news of the arrival of their second baby together.

The couple, who wed in November 2017 in New Orleans, two months after welcoming their first daughter, welcomed another baby girl, Adira River Ohanian.

Ohanian took to Instagram on Tuesday to announced the news with a carousel of the whole family with the new addition.

“I’m grateful to report our house is teaming with love: a happy & healthy newborn girl and happy & healthy mama. Feeling grateful,” Ohanian wrote in the post.

“@serenawilliams you’ve now given me another incomparable gift — you’re the GMOAT. Thanks to all the amazing medical staff who took care of my wife & our daughter [prayer hands emoji] I’ll never forget the moment I introduced @olympiaohanian to her baby sister,” he added.

He then concluded the message with a quote, “Your peace would have been like a river, your well-being like the waves of the sea.”

The athlete revealed her second pregnancy at the Met Gala earlier this year, showing off her baby bump in a black dress.

Previously, Ohanian talked about how excited their six-year-old daughter is of their new addition in a conversation with People Magazine.

“No one’s more excited than her,” the proud dad shared. “She’s been wanting this. She’s been praying and asking about this for quite some time, so she's very ready.”