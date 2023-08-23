Selena Gomez gets approval from Kim Cattrall for her 'Single Soon'

In a brief social media exchange, Selena Gomez and Kim Cattrall—both stars of a New York City-based series—demonstrated their appreciation for one another.



Gomez, 31, teased the upcoming release of her single Single Soon on Tuesday by posting a video of herself dancing to music from Sex and the City. The Only Murders in the Building actor captioned the picture, "Single Soon this Friday!" This month, Gomez announced that her single will be out on August 25.

Gomez incorporated music from "Three's a Crowd," the opening episode of Sex and the City, in the clip. Samantha Jones, played by Cattrall, is overheard conversing on the phone with an apparently overly eager admirer. Gomez impersonated Samantha to answer the phone, singing in the character's well-known sing-song voice, "Hellooo?"

"It's over, I told my wife [about us]!" a disembodied male voice answered, to which Gomez's Samantha ignored him with, "Who is this?" before shrugging her shoulders and hanging up.

The video was then posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, where Cattrall, 67, saw it. The video was reposted by the How I Met Your Father actor.

"I approve this message," Cattrall wrote, adding a lipstick emoji.

In the movie "Three's a Crowd," Samantha develops feelings for a married man. The married man calls Samantha later in the episode and offers to leave his wife for her, but she is not interested in achieving that romantic ending.

Gomez has maintained recording even though she has recently stayed busy with her performance in Only Murders in the Building. She will include "Single Soon" on her future album, which has the working title SG3.

"Y’all have been asking for new music for a while," Gomez wrote on social media. "Since I’m not quite done with SG3, I wanted to put out a fun little song I wrote a while back that’s perfect for the end of summer. SINGLE SOON. August 25th. Presave it now."

The single will be Gomez's first new music since the 2021 release of her Spanish-language EP Revelación.