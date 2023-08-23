Diddy drops first solo album in years featuring Justin Bieber, Weeknd, and more

Sean "Diddy" Combs is back with the Love Album: Off the Grid, the rapper and business mogul's first solo release in a long time was unveiled on Tuesday along with a documentary-style teaser featuring artists including Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, and Mary J. Blige.



"I present to you my new album. The Love Album: Off the Grid," Diddy, 53, wrote alongside the trailer on Instagram, promoting the project's September 15 release date and claiming: "R&B is alive!"

The nearly four-minute-long album teaser shows the musician reflecting on his life and work, perhaps hinting that the new record will examine similar themes, particularly those concerning love, as the title suggests.

"Why am I doing this? Especially with the success that I’ve had, especially where my life is, how stressful and treacherous this music industry is. Why would I just come back in here and have to do something that I don't have to do?" asks Diddy at one point in the clip. "My heart has been broken. I've still got that question of, like, 'Am I ever gonna love again?'"

The film documents Diddy's recording method as well as his private moments with his 10-month-old daughter Love Sean Combs (whom he shares with Dana Tran) and his late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter. Additionally, he has been spotted socialising with Yung Miami from City Girls, with whom he has been romantically associated since June 2022.



Since 2006's Press Play, which produced two top-10 singles in the US: Come to Me with Nicole Scherzinger and Last Night with Keyshia Cole, The Love Album: Off the Grid will be Diddy's first solo album.

Since then, he has released three joint works: MMM (Money Making Mitch) with The Family in 2015 and Last Train to Paris as Diddy — Dirty Money with vocalists Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper in 2010.