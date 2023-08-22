‘All Rise’ Ends With Season 3, sets Premiere Date For Final Episodes

All Rise is ending.



It's official. All Rise, an OWN courtroom drama series, will end after its third season.

The final 10 episodes of Season 3B, which Simone Missick both executive produces and stars in, will air on OWN on Saturday, September 16, at 9 p.m.

This is the first time that the lack of a fourth season of the show has been officially confirmed. The actors had been terminated by the production company Warner Bros. Television ahead of the Season 3B run, as Deadline reported in March.

“We are extremely proud of the positive impact All Rise has made in showcasing strong, accomplished Black female characters,” said Tina Perry, President of OWN.

“We are so grateful to all of our creative collaborators and wish to thank the talented cast and crew for their dedication and incredible work on the series.”

The NAACP Image Award-nominated program offers a close-up view of the lives of persons who are involved in the legal system in a busy Los Angeles courtroom.

The deadly Smash and Grab case's events, which left the courthouse in disarray and countless lives hanging in the balance, are immediately followed by the events of this story.

The ensemble cast also features Wilson Bethel as Judge Carmichael's closest friend, Deputy District Attorney "Mark Callan," in addition to Missick as "Judge Lola Carmichael."

Jessica Camacho plays "Emily Lopez," J. Alex Brinson plays "Luke Watkins," a former bailiff who is now a public defender, and 'Sherri Kansky,' played by Ruthie Ann Miles, is Lola's legal assistant.

Victim advocate "Sara Castillo" is played by Lindsay Mendez, defence lawyer "Amy Quinn" is played by Lindsey Gort, and judge "Lisa Benner" is played by Marg Helgenberger.

Samantha Marie Ware plays Vanessa "Ness" Johnson, a legal assistant, Paul McCrane plays Judge Jonas Laski, Suzanne Cryer plays Maggie Palmer, a deputy district attorney, Roger Guenveur Smith plays Judge Marshall, Christian Keyes plays Robin Taylor, and Ian Anthony Dale plays Louis Bravo.

All Rise, a Warner Bros. Television production, is executive produced by Dee Harris-Lawrence, Missick, Michael M. Robin, and Len Goldstein.

Both the Black Reel Awards for Television in 2020 and the 2021 NAACP Image Awards nominated the show for Outstanding Drama Series.

The NAACP Image Awards and the Black Reel Awards for Television both nominated Missick for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series in 2020 and 2021.