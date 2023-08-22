'Unacceptable': Spanish PM says football chief's apology over controversial kiss not enough

Rocio Galvez (L) is congratulated by President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Luis Rubiales (R) after winning the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup final football match between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney on August 20, 2023. —AFP

Spain's acting prime minister has joined critics rebuking Luis Rubiales' kiss to midfielder Jenni Hermoso during the post-match ceremony of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023, deeming it "unacceptable".

After Spain's victory over England, Rubiales, the president of the Spanish football federation, grabbed Hermoso's head and kissed her on the lips, sparking a storm of controversy.

The acting minister of equality characterized it as "sexual violence," while the Fifpro players' union found it inappropriate in any context.

Acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his stance, asserting that Rubiales' action underscores Spain's ongoing need for progress in gender equality and women's rights.

Sánchez criticised Rubiales' apologies as insufficient and called for more comprehensive measures to address the issue.

Miguel Galán, a national football coach, lodged an official complaint with the National Sports Council, fueling discussions about the treatment of women in sports and the necessity for a respectful environment.

Rubiales' dismissal of criticism and subsequent apology failed to dampen the controversy, casting a shadow over Spain's World Cup victory celebrations and highlighting the persistent gender inequality concerns.

Calls for Rubiales' resignation have emerged from political figures, underscoring the imperative of enforcing established protocols and laws to ensure fairness and respect within the sports community.