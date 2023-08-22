Lady Gaga discovers how makeup ‘boosts’ her ‘confidence’ after years of insecurity

File Footage

Lady Gaga has recently reflected on makeup as a “healing practice” while sharing her beauty secret to gain confidence.



Speaking to E! News, the pop star opened up that her beauty care is more than skin deep because cosmetics make her feel good from inside.

“The two things that I like about makeup in my self-care routine is that I know it's an extension of my skincare from the morning,” said the 37-year-old.

The singer, who currently introduced Triclone Skin Tech Hydrating Concealer, continued, “The second thing is that it gives me an extra boost of confidence.”

“I feel I'm able to brave whatever is coming my way because I've really taken time for myself,” stated the Poker Face hitmaker.

The songstress explained, “Makeup has been a healing practice for me since I was really young.”

Recalling her high school days, the Oscar winner noted, “I was incredibly insecure when I was a teenager, and when I graduated high school and went off on my own, I discovered that makeup had the power to transform who I was.

“I realised that I had more of an ability to speak up for myself. And it had more to do with how I felt and not how I looked,” remarked the Grammy-winning crooner.

Launching her Haus Labs brand in 2019, the Shallow singer mentioned to her fans that “everybody's makeup style is unique to them”.

“This is not about trying to look like me. This is about looking like you,” she remarked.

Meanwhile, Gaga also told fans to “trust” themselves to have an uncomplicated relationship with beauty.

“Whatever inspiration is coming your way, whatever feeling you're having, just trust your instincts,” she concluded.