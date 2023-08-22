Taylor Swift ‘roasts’ pal Jack Antonoff in ‘hilarious’ toast during his wedding

Taylor Swift was prominent presence at pal Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley’s wedding held in New Jersey, on Saturday, but she made sure to commemorate the newly-weds with a special toast.

According to Page Six insiders, the Grammy-winning musician “hilariously and lovingly ‘roasted’ the couple during her lengthy toast” which they dubbed it as a ‘raucous 15-minute speech.’

It was followed by a song that Lana Del Rey had written for the bride called ‘Margaret.’

Swift and Antonoff became fast friends back in 2012. They began their epic collaboration with the the One Chance soundtrack in 2013 and then proceeded to produce the singer’s hit 1989 album in 2014.

The two have continued to collaborate over the past decade and won a number of awards for it. The Lover musician has taken home 12 Grammy awards among other accolades, while Antonoff, the frontman for Bleachers, has taken 8 so far.

In her wedding toast to pal, Swift quipped that she always thanks Antonoff in her awards show acceptance speeches and that he never mentions her in any of his.

Jokes aside, the music producer, 39, has previously acknowledged owing his success to Swift for recognising his potential during a conversation on Time’s Person of the Week podcast.

“She’s the first person who recognised me as a producer. A lot of people are afraid to sign off on something that isn’t done by a proven person,” he said at the time.

Page Six reported that speakers at the wedding reception also included the bride and groom’s parents, Andie MacDowell, Paul Qualley, and Rick Antonoff and Shira Antonoff and siblings Rainey Qualley, Justin Qualley and Rachel Antonoff, as well as filmmaker Paul Downs Colaizzo.

Insiders also dished that the wedding party also had a tattoo artist to ink attendees who were interested.