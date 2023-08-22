Chris Pratt assuming 'permanent' role in Super Mario amid Charles Martinet's exit

Chris Pratt set to secure iconic role as Super Mario after Charles Martinet's.

Chris Pratt rumored to be taking on the enduring role of Super Mario, following the retirement announcement of Charles Martinet.



Nintendo of America disclosed this news on Monday, revealing that the 67-year-old actor, who has been the voice behind the iconic plumbing brothers, Mario and Luigi, in the video game series since 1991, will be "stepping back" from his longtime role.

The announcement has sparked curiosity among fans, many of whom have been closely following Pratt's involvement in the controversy surrounding his casting as Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

On Twitter, one user confidently declared, "I'm calling it – Chris Pratt is going to be the new Mario lmao."

Another user expressed their hopes, saying, "Hopefully they replace him with Chris Pratt."

"It'd be funny if they just decided to make Chris Pratt the permanent voice of Mario," quipped another Twitter user in response to the unfolding news.

Nintendo addressed fans of the Mushroom Kingdom with a special update.

The tweet began with a simple but intriguing statement: "We have a message for fans of the Mushroom Kingdom. Please take a look."

It went on to reveal a significant change in Martinet's role within the Mario universe: "Charles is now moving into the brand-new role of Mario Ambassador.

With this transition, he will be stepping back from recording character voices for our games."

In closing, the announcement hinted at an upcoming message to be shared with fans, promising, "Please keep an eye out for a special video message from Shigeru Miyamoto and Charles himself."