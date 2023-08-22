Dax Shepard fears he's going 'broke' amid SAG strike: 'I'm not gonna act'

Dax Shepard revealed his fear stemmed from an impoverished childhood

Dax Shepard is treading uncharted waters as the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes go on without any resolutions.

While hosting the latest episode of his Armchair Expert podcast, the 48-year-old actor and comedian discussed finances being an adversarial force in relationships with Jason Derulo.

The Swalla singer reflected on growing up thinking money could fix relationships, especially that of his parents who he frequently saw fighting when their financial situations were unpleasant.

“When I was a kid, my parents would fight all the time about money,” Derulo recalled. “In the back of my mind, I’d be like. ‘I’m gonna fix this.’ I thought that I would be the savior of the problems that they had.”

The singer went on to acknowledge the arguments didn’t stop even when the money became less tight, making him realize finances aren’t always the root cause of disagreements.

Relating to the situation, the Idiocracy star revealed he harbors the constant fear of going broke as a result of an indigent childhood.

“I am currently in a, like, two-month spiral of just completely out of hand financial insecurity,” Shepard said. “This new fear of, ‘I’m gonna somehow be broke or I’m gonna lose everything, podcasting is gonna be over, there’s an actors strike and I’m not gonna act.’ It’s so foundationless, it’s preposterous.”

“It’s not related to reality,” he explained. “It’s from growing up poor. I just can’t shake it. So, to your point, you watch your parents fight about money, you think money’s the problem. But money’s not the problem.”

Derulo agreed, adding, “It’s not. It’s way deeper rooted.”

The writers' and actors' strike kicked off in May and July respectively, over demands for better pay, working conditions, and more.