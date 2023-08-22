Eddie Vedder to perform 2 special solos at Benaroya Hall

Eddie Vedder announces intimate Benaroya Hall benefit concerts for Fall 2023.

Eddie Vedder, renowned as the frontman of Pearl Jam, has just unveiled exciting news for music lovers and philanthropists alike.

He is set to grace the stage at Benaroya Hall on October 23 and 24 for two intimate solo performances with a noble purpose.



These special shows are not just about music; they carry a deeper meaning. All proceeds from both concerts will be directed towards the EB Research Partnership, an organization that holds a special place in Eddie and Jill Vedder's hearts.

This organization wasco-founded by the Vedders in 2010 along with a group of dedicated parents, is on a mission to discover treatments and cures for Epidermolysis Bullosa.

Current Ten Club members have the exclusive privilege of accessing a special ticket pre-sale.

As for the general public, the only way to secure tickets is through Ticketmaster Registration. The sign-up process is currently open and will remain so until Tuesday, August 22 at 5 p.m. local Seattle time.

Eddie Vedder's 2023 Tour: A Blend of Music and Philanthropy

Sep. 30 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival

Oct. 23 - Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall

Oct. 24 - Seattle, WA - Benaroya Hall



