Natalie Portman, Benjamin Millepied put on united front on day-out with son

Natalie Portman reunited with her estranged husband Benjamin Millepied at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup final over the weekend.



In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the former couple was accompanied by their son Aleph, 12, as they watched England’s Lionesses play Spain’s La Roja at Stadium Australia in Sydney.

For the thrilling event, the Black Swan star sported a tan coat atop a white shirt, whereas, Millepied donned a black jacket, as they seated themselves on either side of the tween.

The latest reunion comes after it was reported earlier this month that Portman had decided to split from the choreographer, months after she discovered his affair with climate activist Camille Étienne.

Sources revealed that the Thor actress made every last-ditch effort to make it work with Millepied, however, she couldn’t take the betrayal anymore.

“After news of his affair came out, they’ve been trying to work on their marriage but are currently on the outs,” a source told Us Weekly.

Portman also bared her wedding finger while attending an event on the day of their 11th anniversary, fueling rumors of separation.

Reps for both celebrities have remained mum about the current nature of their relationship.