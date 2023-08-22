Pamela Anderson left her makeup look because of THIS

A death changed it all for Pamela Anderson.



After losing her close friend and makeup artist Alexis Vogel to breast cancer in 2019, Pamela Anderson abandoned her bombshell beauty style.

“She was the best,” Anderson revealed to Elle magazine in an interview. “And since then, I just felt, without Alexis, it’s just better for me not to wear makeup.”

Although the Baywatch star's trademark in the '90s was huge, butter blonde hair and sultry makeup, she said cutting back on it felt "freeing, and fun, and a little rebellious, too."

“I did notice that there were all these people doing big makeup looks, and it’s just like me to go against the grain and do the opposite of what everyone’s doing,” Anderson explained.

Anderson, 56, discussed ageing as well, referring to her progress as "a journey."

“I think we all start looking a little funny when we get older,” she noted. “And I’m kind of laughing at myself when I look at the mirror. I go, ‘Wow, this is really...what’s happening to me?’ It’s a journey.”

Anderson acknowledged earlier this year that she was eager to accept ageing.

“I can’t wait to see myself old,” she expressed on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard. “I always said I’d recognize myself when I was old in the mirror.”

“I want to let my hair go kind of natural grey, put my little straw hat on, don’t wear makeup,” she said. “I mean, that’s my comfortable kind of state.”