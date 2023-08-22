Demi Lovato parts ways with manager Scooter Braun

Demi Lovato ends collaboration with Scooter Braun's SB Projects, hunts new management.

Demi Lovato, who made headlines last month with her professional split from manager Scooter Braun and his SB Projects firm, is now in search of fresh management, according to sources revealed to Billboard.



Demi Lovato had entered into a managerial partnership with Scooter Braun's SB Projects in 2019, following her previous collaboration with Phil McIntyre of PhilyMack.

Sources close to the situation have shared that this move represents a desire for Lovato to embark on a new trajectory in her career, even though she remains appreciative of her time with SB Projects.

While she hasn't yet secured new management, discussions and negotiations are actively underway.

Since joining forces with Scooter Braun, Demi Lovato has launched two albums.

Her 2021 release, Dancing with the Devil… the Art of Starting Over, made a significant impact, securing the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 albums chart.

When Demi Lovato signed on with SB Projects, she took to Instagram to express her excitement, sharing, "Dreams came true today for me…

"Couldn't be happier, inspired, and excited to begin this next chapter with you Scooter!!! Thank you for believing in me and for being a part of this new journey." (It's worth noting that all of Lovato's pre-2022 posts have been wiped from her profile).

Scooter Braun reciprocated the sentiment on his own Instagram, stating, "She is a special person and a special talent. I'm… we... are honored. Welcome to the family Demi."



