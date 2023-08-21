Sandra Bullock's heartfelt farewell: Bryan Randall's ashes to find rest at sea

Sandra Bullock is planning a heartfelt farewell for Bryan Randall whom she called the 'love of her life' in a place that held special meaning for them both, DailyMail has learned.

According to insiders, the 59-year-old Oscar-winning actress is considering returning to the Three Bees in the Bahamas to scatter Bryan Randall's ashes in the sea.

Randall passed away earlier this month after secretly suffering from ALS for years.

It was at this luxury resort on Harbor Island that, DailyMail.com revealed, she and Randall, 57, exchanged 'vows' in 2017, just three years before his devastating diagnosis with ALS.

The source said, 'The place was just so special to them both. They would take over the entire island so they could just be themselves. It was a place where they shared some of their happiest times together and with the kids and friends.

'They would go there for weeks at a time. It holds a lot of meaning and it just makes sense for that to be where she says goodbye to him.'

Randall's daughter, Skylar Staten Randall, 29, took receipt of her father's ashes last week.

Bullock and Randall never married but exchanged 'vows' on the beach in the Bahamas in an intimate ceremony witnessed by friends and family on December 31, 2017.