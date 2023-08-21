Meghan Markle's 'likeness' to Princess Diana made Prince Harry fall for her

Princess Diana and Meghan Markle share similar experiences which likely helped Prince Harry get over his traumas

Meghan Markle's close relationship with her husband Prince Harry is all thanks to her likeness to the Duke's late mother Princess Diana.

As per expert Tessa Dunlop, the Duchess of Sussex and the late royal both "came from places of pain in terms of their childhood" along with Prince Harry having his own set of traumas.

This, as per Tessa, enabled Prince Harry to battle his own set of issues as Meghan was able to relate to his troubles.

With Diana having witnessed the highly public split of her parents, and Meghan facing a "different set of challenges" which were 'parallel' to her late mother-in-law’s, Tessa said that the two women shared the mutual feeling of being labeled an 'outsider'.

Tessa said: "When you have that growing up slightly as an outsider within the family, you can see that slightly parallel in the way in which Diana and Meghan both identified as outsiders within the Royal Family."

She went on to add that because of Princess Diana's experience following her divorce from King Charles, she was made to "find a path outside the Royal Family" which was also an experience that Meghan gone through given her decision to step down from the royal family.

The expert added: "If you can find someone who understands them, that's really helpful and I think Harry found that with Meghan and I think Meghan would also share that with Diana."

She then concluded that Meghan "might feel she relates to aspects of Diana's legacy".

Her comments come against speculation of reports of King Charles and Prince Harry's potential move to have "peace talks" without Meghan.